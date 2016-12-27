Three selected for Thespian Conference

Oak Park High School
State conference: Three juniors were selected to perform at the 2017 Missouri State Thespian Conference in January in St. Louis.
Annie Bensyl, Lily Jackson and Charlotte Sipple are among five students chosen statewide to perform for college and university representatives at the conference.
A script written by Lily was selected for the Page-to-Stage event, which will be staged by conference participants and facilitated by a master playwright.
Liberty North High School
Outstanding orators: Members of the speech and debate team earned top honors in recent high school tournaments.
Individuals who placed first at the Truman tournament were Isaac Keller and Mac Newton in public forum debate, Mac Newton in U.S. extemporaneous, Conner Paulson in humorous interpretation and Bryce Tinkham in dramatic interpretation.
Earning second place were Isaac Keller in Congress and Todd Rogers in U.S. extemporaneous. Third-place finishers were Selma Khalil and Bryn Ramos in policy debate and Whitney Wilson in original oratory.
In novice competition at William Chrisman, Warren Barge took first in Lincoln Douglas debate and Erin Stevens placed second in foreign extemporaneous.
At a tournament in Mexico, Mo., Courtney Carr and Noah Graham placed first in duo interpretation. Finishing second were Autumn Bammes in oral interpretation and Noah Graham in dramatic interpretation. Third-place winners were Madisen Barrett in original oratory, Courtney Carr in oral interpretation and Colt Duncan and Jamal Gregory in duo interpretation.
Kansas State University
Scholarship recipients: Kansas City, North, students have been awarded academic scholarships for the 2016-2017 year on the campus in Manhattan.
Recipients are Julie Abrahamzon, John Adams, Andrew Armbrust, Chelsea Bainbridge, Jenna Baker, Hannah Baldwin, Lauren Blankenship, Jacob Bosak, Tristin Chandler, Thomas Davis, Grant Ferland, Ian Franson, Lindsey Ann Gercken, Lydia Gutierrez, Brooke Hall, Rebecca Hawthorne, Adam Hayakawa, Paul Henton, Raegan Hildebrand, Cara Hillman and McKenna Hutchinson.
Eric Johnson, Nicholas Jones, Cade Kellam, Benjamin Listhartke, Dominick Lucito, Mitchell McDonald, Chloe Nelson, Kourtney Oehm, Larissa Oshima, John Pittala, Scott Popp, Michelle Ragan, Amanda Rogowski, Ryan Rogowski, Eric Schlueter, Kylie Schwaller, Rachel Serrano, Gabrielle Simms, Leah Smith, Markus Sturdevant, Emily Whitty, Mitchell Zarse and Morgan Zupan.
