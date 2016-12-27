Parkville shelter’s pets of the week

Faulkner
Age: 2 years
Breed: Smooth-coated collie mix
Sex: Male
Description: Faulkner seems to like other dogs, especially females, but he is an exuberant player. He loves people, going for walks and being at the center of activity. Faulkner appears to be housebroken.
Pita
Age: About 12 weeks
Breed: Tortiseshell
Sex: Female
Description: Pita was one of five siblings that were trapped. She is shy and still working on socialization, but has come a long way from where she started. She loves to play and loves food. She is litterbox trained, neutered, microchipped and up to date on his shots. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
