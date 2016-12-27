Program helps Clay County seniors strengthen community ties

Parks Friends recognized
Parks advocates in Parkville were recognized Dec. 6 for their generous donations and work in behalf of Parkville’s city parks.
Friends of Parkville Parks was formed in 2009 to identify needs to improve the public lands and parks in Parkville through fundraising, improving citizen awareness and organize volunteer opportunities.
“The very first thing we did was a $40,000 donation toward some repairs after the flood of 2011,” said Diane Driver, a member of the board who also serves as a city alderman.
The group was also able to arrange the donation of 57 3-inch trees to be planted in the parks after the flooding.
Most recently Friends of Parkville Parks donated $25,000 for sports practice fields and a shelter house. Driver hopes the city will be able to obtain a matching grant from the county to extend that work.
After eight years of work, the group is disbanding.
“The city now has a really good system for accepting donations and there’s no reason for us to compete against the city,” Driver said. “We were there to help the city.
“We did some good things for the city and we had some fun in the process and that’s a win-win.”
Aging Master Program
Clay County senior citizens have the opportunity to enroll in the new Aging Master Program designed to improve well-being and strengthen their ties to the community.
“It’s a 10-week program where older adults can think about this part of their life ... and set goals to live a happy, healthy productive life,” said Paul Zigmond, program and resources manager with Clay County Senior Services. “We’re really excited, because this is the pilot and it’s in Clay County.”
The program was designed by the National Council on Aging and normally would cost $250 for 10 weeks of classes. However, a special program launch is $39.
“It’s not just a lecture, it’s interactive and people have to set goals. There are exercises they do and discussions every week. They set personal goals and that’s going to be really helpful,” Zigmond said.
The program is geared to adults ages 50 and up. Clay County seniors over 60 can apply their senior discount to the $39 enrollment.
The Aging Master Program classes are offered by the North Kansas City School District Schools Community Education at Northland Human Services Building, Jan. 27-March 31, 11:30-1 p.m. To register go to www.nkcschools.org/lifelonglearning or call 816-321-5010.
Classes will also be held at the Excelsior Springs Career Center, Feb. 8-April 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Call for information at 816-630-9240.
Lunch or supper will be provided along with course materials.
Contact Clay County Senior Services at 816-455-4800.
