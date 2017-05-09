Money put Trump in office

Can’t relate
I don’t think The Kansas City Star will print this letter. People would read and say this is how they think.
I grew up in the Depression. We lived on what welfare would hand out, and we were grateful for that. In my heart, I know President Donald Trump never was hungry, or went to bed without, or walked two or three miles on muddy roads to school in the winter, wishing he had warmer clothes. Seniors my age will know just what I mean.
Trump is arrogant, pouty, conceited, controlling, spoiled and a bully. He puts people down and makes fun of women. He is not interested in making sure our children have health care.
Our wonderful veterans have to beg for what they get. Others gave up their lives for us. We should all get down on our knees and thank them and pray for them. I had three in my family who served in World War II. I wonder if Trump could walk in their shoes for just one day. I don’t think so.
I know in my heart Trump got in by being rich. It was time for a woman to be president, as it was time for us to have a black president in Barack Obama. We were lucky to have him.
Leona Moorman
Gladstone
The right thing
I would like to thank the 20 Republican U.S. representatives who had the courage to vote for the good of the American people instead of following the political threats of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump.
It is encouraging that there still are people who realize it is more important to mend the Affordable Care Act and provide affordable health insurance to those who need it than to grant another tax cut to the rich.
Reps. Kevin Yoder, Lynn Jenkins, Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler and Sam Graves should be ashamed that they voted to take insurance away from the millions of needy people who will no longer be able to afford coverage because of this despicable bill. To put their political yearnings in front of the needs of those people whom they are supposed to represent is deplorable.
Hopefully, Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill will do what is best for those in need and not let this mockery of a bill get out of the Senate.
Jim Cumley
Kansas City
Words, deeds
Do not listen to what President Donald Trump says. Watch what he does.
Late-night talk show hosts and comedians parody what Trump says and how he says it. News reporters tell us what he accomplishes.
Vernon Reed
Liberty
A new KCI
I am writing to express my conviction and passion for the construction of a single-terminal Kansas City International Airport.
I am fully aware of the need for a favorable vote of Kansas City’s residents. Hopefully, this will take place on the November ballot.
To win the confidence and vote of the city, I am proposing “Show Me the Money.”
In simplified terms, I am requesting the aid of Kansas City’s brightest and best statisticians to determine 1) the money to be lost to Kansas City because of the continued use of outdated terminals, and 2) the money to be gained if a new one-terminal airport is constructed in the city.
Show me, Kansas City. Missourians need this information.
Richard Demarest
St. Joseph
No response
I have been using Resistbot (text “resist” to 50409) to contact my members of Congress. It faxes your message to your representatives and is an easy way to let them know what is on your mind.
Recently, I am finding that Sen. Roy Blunt is impossible to contact via this manner, and I am not the only one. His fax machine is constantly offline or busy.
Blunt is my senator. For better or worse, he represents me in the Senate. To close any line of communication because he does not want to hear the message is absolutely reprehensible. My thoughts and opinions count just as much as any other constituent.
Sen. Blunt, you need to fix this. Immediately.
Wendy Baird
Independence
