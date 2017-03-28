Mental memories keep mom company in waiting room

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire Pause

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:56 Early morning fire damages apartments, destroys cars

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics by HOK

0:36 Broken water main halts Kansas City streetcar