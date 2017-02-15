Mayor James
If the present trend continues, the vast majority of Kansas City, Mo., population will be living north of the Missouri River. I would hope the mayor and city council begin to realize this and our tax dollars are spent appropriately. It would be a devastating loss to Kansas City should the people living north of the Missouri River were to vote to become independent city.
Chuck Humphrey
Kansas City
WWRD
What would Republicans do?
Consider this: If Hillary Clinton was POTUS and refused to reveal her taxes or divest of business conflicts, what would Republicans do?
What if she nuzzled up to Putin as a great leader? Or nominated individuals for Cabinet secretaries who were not honest or forthright in their questionnaires; vowed to dismantle the agency or mission of the very position they sought; or came with more millions than experience?
What if Clinton was making a train wreck of our relationships with ally nations from around the world and figured it was time to bail on NATO? Would Republicans sound the alarm like Democrats are?
What would Republicans do?
Lee Karbaumer
Platte City
Trump comments
There have been many letters to the editor, on- air comments, and tweets, complaining about negative comments made about President Trump.
This is a strategy used by the Republicans for decades. They take objectionable actions, and at the next election, they blame the Democrats. In regard to President Trump, they complain about name calling, and hate speech, completely ignoring the eight years of hate for President Obama.
They carried signs with pictures of President Obama with a Hitler mustache, and made racism acceptable again. Mitch McConnell, right after the 2008 election, said the Republicans would make sure it was a one term Presidency.
There was so much hate they spewed for eight years, and then after just a couple of weeks, they complain about negative comments about President Trump. How soon they ignore the past. There’s a word for it.
Henry F. Rompage
Lenexa
The task
At this low point in the story of America, we need to band together to keep the USA a force for good in the world. It’s as simple as this; it’s as hard as this. This should be our task.
Jack W. Vetter
Westwood
