Letters to the editor

Unity?
A call for unity from a person who continues on a daily basis to do more than anyone in the country to further damage it, is both hypocritical and delusional.
Paul L. Schenk
Gladstone
It’s already time
It is not too soon for panic, massive protests, and for any leaders with courage to oppose Prsident Donald Trump’s actions in every possible way. He is censoring our scientists and public servants. He proposes to break federal law by authorizing torture and secret prisons.
Washington police have arrested and charged journalists. Trump has threatened journalists. He has spread lies about our elections (for what purpose?).
No more, “Let’s hope his cabinet can change his mind.” No more, “We will try to work with him” from congresspeople.
What are our elected leaders and editors waiting for? A demonstration that becomes a Kent State? Or maybe 20 top scientists fired and their pensions revoked? For George F. Will and Thomas Friedman to be arrested? Or their offices bugged or raided?
We know plenty enough now for senators of conscience and like-minded congresspeople to draw the red line on the capital steps and say: no more, not one more step. The law is the law and truth is not “alternative fact.. Time for them to say: Sir, have you no decency?
Thomas Russell
Saint Joseph
Out of state
I fully support California and many other states choosing not to allow taxpayer funded trips to Kansas. I too have limited or have chosen not to support Kansas businesses or events.
We can’t just look the other way. We must all take stand against institutionalized LGBTQ hate and discrimination.
Gov. Brownback last year rubber stamped LGBTQ discrimination in education, signing a bill to let campus groups exclude members because of religion. This is all under the premise of protecting religious freedom to discriminate.
Brownback refered to this “bedrock American principle.”
I beg to differ. Slavery and segregation were once protected under the guise of freedom.
Millennials will have to spend decades undoing a generation of hate, racism, bigotry, misogyny, homophobia and intolerance.
Baby boomers are the last link to some of America’s darkest days. LBTQ discrimination is still one of the last vestiges to a time that cannot exist.
Millennials and Generation Z move this country forward, not backwards.
David Zagalik
Kansas City
Comments