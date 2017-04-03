New North KC shop offers beers, snacks, shuffleboard and bicycle repair

2:29 Uniting States of marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy