Taco Luchador, Menards and Meshuggah Bagels come to the Northland

Nate Bond, head chef and co-owner of Crown Point Tavern in the Northland, has opened a new restaurant in North Kansas City.
Taco Luchador is at 101 Armour Road, in the former NKC Dog gourmet hot dog spot.
It will offer a “pick and choose” menu — tacos, burritos, bowls or salads with a choice of meat and toppings using many locally sourced ingredients. Meat options will include barbacoa, chicken tinga, carnitas, pork belly and red pork chile.
Menu items will be made fresh daily in the Crown Point Tavern kitchen and then transported to the new North Kansas City restaurant. It also will offer aguas frescas including horchata, limeade and a rotating flavor such as melon, cucumber or strawberry, as well as Mexican Coke and Mexican Sprite.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Bond named his new restaurant after the Mexican professional wrestlers who are known for their creativity and tenacity, something he wants Taco Luchador to be known for.
His mother, Linda Bond, will run the day-to-day operations.
Menards opening
The new Kansas City North Menards megastore is scheduled to open Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The 160,000-square-foot-plus home improvement store is at 8901 N. Green Hills Road, at Missouri 152.
Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Menards, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis., was founded in 1958 and currently has 305 stores, including new locations in Belton, Independence and Olathe. It carries materials and supplies for the home, including light bulbs, paint, appliances, pet and wildlife products, lawn and garden supplies, convenience groceries and more.
The Northland Menards site also has several pad sites around the store for other tenants.
New Meshuggah Bagels
Meshuggah Bagels, 1208 W. 39th St., plans to open a 1,280-square-foot shop by mid-June in Liberty Commons, a $80 million redevelopment at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty.
It also is planning an early March opening in Overland Park. Meshuggah serves authentic New York-style bagels.
