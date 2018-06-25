With 100 teddy bears and toothbrushes, KCPD social workers hope to comfort kids

Teddy bears give a child what a Kansas City Police Department social worker can't: a friend to cuddle and hold when scared.
Six social workers with the Kansas City Police Department will soon begin handing out teddy bears to traumatized children after they were donated Monday through a partnership among Kansas City police, Motorola Solutions Foundation and the Police Foundation of Kansas City.
The bears come in a backpack, along with a toothbrush and toothpaste, and will be given to kids after traumatic experiences such as being removed from a home.
Social workers will provide the backpacks with essentials to kids in need, whether it's due to a domestic situation, a fire or a house being condemned, for example.
One social worker said the bears will help the kids open up.
"Children are mostly easy to appease, and for them to have a backpack and some things that they can hold onto even when there's nobody there or nobody around, in a trauma situation, it’s comfort," said Tamara McIntosh, a social worker assigned to the Kansas City Police Department's South Patrol Division. "
The foundations donated 100 backpacks, meant to bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said.
"We are more than just law enforcement," Becchina said. "It's about helping the community."
The police foundation supports Kansas City police by funding one-time purchases in technology, training and equipment, said Ron Fletcher, foundation president and CEO.
Just recently, the foundation bought more than 1,000 ballistic helmets for uniformed officers. The new helmets are in response to the Las Vegas shooting.
Fletcher said the backpack idea came from Motorola a few weeks ago.
“A lot of these kids are experiencing tragic loss. … It’s just a small token of something for them to hold onto," said Ali Kapadia, a vice president of Motorola Solutions. "Just something to cope with in their time of need."
The Police Department's six social workers are part of a new initiative, funded by the city and the Hall Family Foundation, based in the six patrol divisions.
“One thing that the community struggles with is interaction with law enforcement," McIntosh said. "I think this will bring to a new light that law enforcement actually cares about the community and about children."
The backpacks also give the social workers an opportunity to build relationships with the community.
"We work with so many people, so many populations, this is just a way of saying, 'Hey, I see you,' " said Tori Cawman, a social worker assigned to the Central Patrol Division on Linwood Boulevard.
