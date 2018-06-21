Victim identified in fatal three-vehicle wreck near KC's downtown airport

A Kansas City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Thursday near the Wheeler Downtown Airport.
Jack L. McHenry III, 42, of Kansas City was identified Thursday night as the fatal victim. Two others were critically injured, Kansas City police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. 169 at Northwest Harlem Road.
Police said an initial investigation revealed a vehicle was disabled in the right lane of northbound U.S. 169 without its lights on. A silver vehicle was stopped ahead of it.
Occupants of the respective vehicles, including McHenry, were outside on the highway when "the vehicles and pedestrians were struck by a northbound vehicle."
Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police, said the driver remained on scene after the crash.
Comments