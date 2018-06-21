One killed, two critically injured in three-vehicle crash near KC's Downtown Airport

One person is dead and two were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City's Northland.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday along the Broadway Extension at Northwest Harlem Road.
Two vehicles were stopped together in a lane of traffic along the highway, police said.
A third vehicle struck the rear of one of the vehicles, pushing it into another. Two people were ejected during the crash, police said.
One of the victims died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
