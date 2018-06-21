A three-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, near the Wheeler Downtown Airport killed one person and critically injured two others. The crash occurred along the Broadway Extension at Northwest Harlem Road. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017.
One killed, two critically injured in three-vehicle crash near KC's Downtown Airport

By Robert A. Cronkleton

June 21, 2018 12:44 PM

One person is dead and two were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City's Northland.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday along the Broadway Extension at Northwest Harlem Road.

Two vehicles were stopped together in a lane of traffic along the highway, police said.

A third vehicle struck the rear of one of the vehicles, pushing it into another. Two people were ejected during the crash, police said.

One of the victims died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

