Cass County body identified as Raytown man. Detectives say no sign of foul play

A man whose body was found Tuesday in a Cass County field has been identified as 25-year-old Robert Kayson Stewart of Raytown.
The body was found in the 23500 block of South Airport Road in Harrisonville.
An autopsy by the Jackson County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Stewart's identity. It may take weeks to determine a cause of death.
The Cass County Sheriff's Department said there were no indications of foul play. Detectives believe Stewart had recently been living in the Harrisonville area.
