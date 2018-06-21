Live updates: Wyandotte County pays tribute to slain deputies

Law enforcement officers from across the nation gathered at Children's Mercy Park soccer stadium in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday morning to pay tribute to two slain Wyandotte County Sheriff deputies.

The Star is broadcasting a Facebook Live of the joint funeral services for Theresa King, 44, and Patrick Rohrer, 35, at 9 a.m. at the soccer stadium, 1 Sporting Way. The service is open to the public.

Deputies King and Rohrer were fatally shot Friday as they were preparing to transport a prisoner from the courthouse back to jail.





Copies of the funeral program for today’s services pic.twitter.com/TNEXDRyh1Z — Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) June 21, 2018

Among those paying their respects is a group of people from Kansas City Comic Con. Ron Coleman, who showed up dress as a ghostbuster, said Rohrer participated in 17 of he last 19 conventions.





They were there in support of both deputies and in an attempt to bring a little joy.

Among attendees today is a group from the KC Comic Con. According to Ron Coleman, pictured as a ghostbuster, deputy Rohrer participated in 17 of the last 19 conventions, and the group is here in support of both deputies and in an attempt to bring a little joy. pic.twitter.com/u5imHGZieA — Lauren Fox (@bylaurenfox) June 21, 2018

Rohrer volunteered at Children’s Mercy Hospital dressed as Superman. David Meditz, whose daughter volunteered alongside him as Supergirl. She will escort Rohrer’s daughter, Emma, at today’s funeral.

Meditz has another daughter who works in law enforcement in Gardner.

“She writes a letter or a poem everyday for her kids before she goes to work because she doesn’t know if she’ll come home,” he said.

King, a single mother of three, thought she was making the safest choice when she decided to work as a court transport officer before she would start a new job as a school resource officer in August.





"She just had a new glow about her because she found out she had just been promoted to be a school resource officer and would be in her girl's school," a close friend said of King's new job.

Maritza Gordillo, 27, who works as a protection order advocate at the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, said she worked with both deputies, but knew King better.

“King was good at her job," she said, "assertive but also kind.”

Rohrer, a father of two, was a kindhearted "jokester-geek" who loved his job and was proud of what he did.





"He was courageous, not afraid to be himself and generous as a friend," his obituary said. "He always made others want to be better."

Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King were killed in the line of duty Friday.

The procession for deputies King and Rohrer is passing by the East Gate of Children’s Mercy Park. The funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/V2Pv7hOKlV — Lauren Fox (@bylaurenfox) June 21, 2018

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet that his department would be keeping King's and Rohrer's families as well as the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department in their thoughts today.

He said they will be saying a "special prayer for them that God will comfort & strengthen them as we honor their loved ones' sacrifices to our community."

KCKPD will keep the King family, Rohrer family, & the @WycoSheriff in our thoughts today & say a special prayer for them that God will comfort & strengthen them as we honor their loved ones’ sacrifices to our community. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 21, 2018

Other agencies tweeted their support too.

Today agencies from across the country are standing united as one. We remember & honor fallen @WycoSheriff Deputy Theresa King & Deputy Patrick Rohrer.



TPD Officer Lucas Capes (pictured in the middle), is standing with two officers from @NYPDnews at the visitation yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qeMYDHf6O4 — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) June 21, 2018

Today we honor Deputy Rohrer and Deputy King of the @WycoSheriff Office. We're thinking of their families and friends. Thank you for your service Deputies. #WeStandWithWyCo #LovefromMEDACT pic.twitter.com/uKOGhR1e8z — JoCo MED-ACT (@JoCoMedAct) June 21, 2018

The shooting of the deputies came two years after the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department lost two members of its force. Det. Brad Lancaster and Capt. Robert Melton were both killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Law enforcement officers filling seats to honor Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer at Children’s Mercy Park. @KCStar pic.twitter.com/c2NRcOgCGh — Keith Myers (@kmyers_photoj) June 21, 2018

The man identified by sources as the inmate who allegedly shot and killed the two deputies was booked into Johnson County jail on Wednesday. Antoine Fielder, 30, was booked on aggravated robbery charges.





After the event, the procession will travel east on State Avenue to Seventh Street, south to Interstate 35, south to Antioch Road, west to Merriam Drive and south to Johnson Drive.

Johnson Drive will be closed in both directions as the procession continues west to the Amos Family Funeral Home at 10901 Johnson Drive. There are no further public events.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Rohrer or King families may do so through any of the five branches of the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union. They are: 2800 E. 14th St. in Kansas City, 8320 N. Brighton Ave. in Kansas City, 9701 Marion Park Drive in Kansas City, 19341 E. U.S. 40 in Independence and 7721 W. 123rd St. in Overland Park.

Donations also may be made at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, 710 N. Seventh St., Suite 20, in Kansas City, Kan.

Donors should specify whether they are giving to the Theresa King Memorial Fund or the Patrick Rohrer Memorial Fund.

In addition, the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Village West, 10770 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan., will donate half of its sales from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to the King and Rohrer families.