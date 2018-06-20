Body of Belton woman missing since Sunday found under rail car in historic area

Less than two hours into a broad search for a missing Belton woman, the woman's body was discovered beneath a rail car.
Jessica Parsons, 26, had been missing since Sunday. Her family alerted police Tuesday, when officers began to narrow down her whereabouts. They used surveillance footage from the area and interviewed an Uber driver who dropped her off on Main Street, in the city's old downtown.
When asked if he suspected foul play in the death, Lt. Travis George, a Belton police spokesman, said the area was being processed as a crime scene, and more information would be released after the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office completes its investigation.
"(The Uber driver) left, and she was alone here behind us on Main Street, on a bench, before she got up and walked," George said on the scene. "No one followed her."
George had earlier told The Star that the Uber driver was not a suspect because video showed her alone after he left the area.
The rail car is part of a historic site, George added.
Jon Parsons, Jessica Parsons' father, told The Star before the body was found that he began to suspect something was awry when his calls went straight to his daughter's voice mail Sunday night.
“This is completely out of character,” Parsons said. “For her phone to be off and no contact on anything: Facebook, Snapchat, text. Extremely out of character for her.”
Earlier Sunday, Parsons told her mother she was feeling anxious and was considering taking a walk in Memorial Park, just east of the rail car where she was found.
Three days after she went missing, dozens of officers from multiple area agencies began canvassing the park, combing shrubs that line its perimeter and diving into a pond’s depths.
Lee’s Summit Underwater Rescue & Recovery conducted a water search, and a Kansas City police helicopter scoped the area from the air.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., two officers discovered the body.
Parsons had used Uber to get to and from the Walmart in Raymore on Sunday, police said.
Police said the Uber car, a black Ford 500, picked her up about 12:47 p.m. at her home. Surveillance photos show Parsons and the car at the Walmart where she made a purchase around 1:15 p.m. The Uber car dropped her off about 1:27 p.m. near the 300 block of Main.
“I assume Uber does a good job vetting their drivers,” Jon Parsons said. “My concern is if she encounters somebody … after she’s dropped off.”
Jon Parsons said when he and his wife left for church Sunday morning, their daughter was still in bed. Around noon, Parsons texted her mother about being anxious.
She told her mother that she “was going for a walk around Memorial Park,” Jon Parsons said. “Read her Kindle. Clear her head. That wasn’t unusual.”
When her parents returned home in the early afternoon, Parsons was gone. Communication with her stopped around 6:15 p.m.
