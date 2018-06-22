‘I’d fly anywhere to meet them’: Sisters unite with half-sister at KCI

Her sign read "#sissy."
Missy Elliott of Wichita stood outside gate 33 at Kansas City International Airport as she scanned the passengers getting off the Southwest flight for her sister. Well, her half sister, Lori DuPree, whose existence she learned of in April.
In an hour, a third sister, Cindy DeLuca — Elliott's sister and DuPree's half sister — would also arrive.
Friday was the first time DuPree, of Knightdale, N.C., had met any blood relatives; she was adopted as an infant in North Carolina. All she knew of her birth family was that her mother had blonde hair and blue eyes. Her father had an olive complexion.
But DNA testing brought the sisters together.
The seconds trickled by as Elliott scanned the crowd. Then she saw DuPree. Elliott did a little shoulder dance as she walked up to DuPree, who lowered her head, covered her face with her hands and sobbed in disbelief. They hugged, holding each other tightly.
They walked down the terminal to gate 39, where DeLuca, of Gilbert, Ariz., was due to arrive any moment. DuPree's hand covered her mouth again when she saw DeLuca, who had a "laser beam focus" on her sisters' faces.
DuPree and DeLuca embraced, and then the three of them hugged one another, crying.
"I don’t even know what words to describe it," DuPree said. "I don’t even know how you would say just the feelings of happiness and love and utter disbelief at something that you’ve prayed for and dreamed for your whole entire life, and it’s right there in front of you. I spent the first week just saying that this could not be real."
DuPree's kids would ask questions like, "What time of day were you born" and "How much did you weigh?" She couldn't answer.
"It’s so frustrating to not know about myself," DuPree said. "That was my driving force."
After the first ancestry test, she found two cousin matches on her birth mother and father's side. She spoke to a cousin, one of four brothers, and hit a dead end.
But her urge to find siblings never went away. So she and her husband took a DNA test from 23andMe. 23andMe provides details on ancestry and health through an an at-home genetic testing kit.
Her results took a month to come back.
On April 5, she found a fourth cousin match. Then she got a notification that DeLuca was her half sister.
DeLuca had wanted to confirm previous ancestry work she'd done. For her birthday in February, her three daughters gave her a DNA test. Her results came in on April 5 — the same day as DuPree received her results.
DuPree's name was at the top of list of DeLuca's relatives.
"Our heads were spinning; we were in shock," DeLuca said. "This wasn’t something that was on anybody’s radar."
DeLuca called Elliott at 11:45 p.m. that night to tell her. Elliott said DeLuca started with details of their ancestry. Then: "Oh, by the way, we have a sister."
The next morning DeLuca messaged DuPree over 23andMe's site. Since then, the three have been talking nonstop, through text, Facebook Messenger and phone calls.
"It’s been the most incredible thing that's ever happened to me," DuPree said. "They are (so) accepting. We text all the time. It’s just so hard to believe that they’ve been so welcoming and unconditionally accepted me."
Though their father, Clarence Calvin, died in 2009, DeLuca and Elliott are sharing everything about their dad with DuPree. They're telling her stories and sharing pictures, telling her how he loved sports and sports cars.
"I'll never get to meet (my birth father), but he left me the two best gifts ever," DuPree said. "Better than anything I could ever imagine."
The three are all afraid of the dentist and are stubborn, which, they're told, comes from their dad. They also have his chin. DuPree has his eyes.
DuPree doesn't like flying. Her flight into Kansas City was her third in her life.
"I’d fly anywhere to meet them," she said.
The three have until late Sunday together and plan to enjoy the weekend on the Plaza.
In KCI, DuPree gripped DeLuca's and Elliott's hands tight and the "#sissy" sign sat beside them.
They're never letting go.
