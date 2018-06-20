Details on funeral for slain KCK deputies: the procession, where to donate

The joint funeral for slain Wyandotte County Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Children's Mercy Park soccer stadium, 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kan.

The service is open to the public.

Many of the non-essential Unified Government offices in KCK will be closed through lunch Thursday so that employees may attend the services.

After the event, the procession will travel east on State Avenue to Seventh Street, south to Interstate 35, south to Antioch Road, west to Merriam Drive and south to Johnson Drive.

Johnson Drive will be closed in both directions as the procession continues west to the Amos Family Funeral Home at 10901 Johnson Drive. There are no further public events.

King, 44, and Rohrer, 35, were shot Friday as they were preparing to transport a prisoner from the courthouse back to the jail.

It was the fourth time in the last three years a law enforcement official in Wyandotte County was shot. In 2016 alone, two Kansas City, Kan., policemen were killed in the line of duty.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Rohrer or King families may do so through any of the five branches of the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union. They are: 2800 E. 14th St. in Kansas City, 8320 N. Brighton Ave. in Kansas City, 9701 Marion Park Drive in Kansas City, 19341 E. U.S. 40 in Independence and 7721 W. 123rd St. in Overland Park.





Donations also may be made at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, 710 N. Seventh St., Suite 20, in Kansas City, Kan.

Donors should specify whether they are giving to the Theresa King Memorial Fund or the Patrick Rohrer Memorial Fund.

In addition, the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Village West, 10770 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan., will donate half of its sales from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to the King and Rohrer families.

The Star's Joyce Smith contributed to this story.