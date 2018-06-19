Belton police seek help locating woman, 26, missing since Sunday

Belton police are asking the public for help in locating Jessica Parsons, 26, who was last seen Sunday.
According to the police, she left her home on foot Sunday to supposedly go for a walk in Memorial Park in Belton. She was last in communication with her family at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, and has "not been seen or heard from since," Belton police posted on their Facebook page.
Anyone who sees Parsons or has information is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
