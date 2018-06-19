Blue Valley looks to fill an empty school board seat as board member steps down

The resignation of a longtime member of the Blue Valley school board has created a vacant seat that school officials hope to fill by August.
Earlier this month, the school board approved the resignation of Pam Robinson, who served on the board for 15 years. Robinson is moving to Texas, according to the district.
The board is expected to appoint a replacement to fill Robinson's remaining term through January 2020.
"Over the years, Pam saw the district grow and evolve ...," the district said recently in a statement about Robinson. "As a former middle school teacher, she has been a strong supporter of the district's middle school programming and was one of three board members to serve on the recent Middle School Study Process Team that worked to design student-centered learning experiences. Pam remained a steadfast advocate for teachers and the teaching profession during her tenure on the board."
Those who are interested in being a candidate are encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7 p.m. July 12 in Blue Valley's Board of Education Room.
Candidates, who must live within the boundaries of District 1/Northeast, will be expected to submit an application by noon on Aug. 6. Finalists will be interviewed in August before a new board member is announced, the district said in a statement. The position is not paid.
More information can be found at www.bluevalleyk12.org/boe.
Comments