'Cock-A-Doodle Don't': Stray rooster in KCK prompts reminder of ordinances

It was a wakeup call, you could say, to anyone keeping a rooster as a pet in Kansas City, Kan. And the reminder came from the chief of police, no less.
"And the rooster crows at 27th & Wood!" Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Tuesday morning with a picture of a rooster. "We try to control stray dogs & now we have stray chickens. City ordinance does not allow roosters, only hens!"
Zeigler saw the rooster cross the road on his way to work. It crowed right as he took the picture, he said.
According to the city ordinance updated in the fall of 2016, ducks and female chickens are permitted in non-agricultural zones of the city, but not roosters.
Wyandotte County Public Relations Director Mike Taylor explained the reason for this pecking order.
"Roosters start crowing at 5 o'clock every morning," he said. The noise factor is one consideration. Additionally, roosters cannot lay eggs, and residents typically want chickens for the eggs.
The "urban chicken" fad came to the Kansas City area about 10 years ago. Residents began requesting permission to house chickens in their backyards in an effort to be more sustainable and cost-effective. Cities such as Lee's Summit, Roeland Park and Kansas City decided to allow residents to keep chickens. Overland Park requires a special permit for housing chickens on tracts less than three acres, but permitted an autistic boy to keep his backyard chickens in 2015.
Grandview allows backyard chickens, but reminded residents of the ordinance Tuesday, also via Twitter.
"FYI People: #Grandview is the same. No roosters, only hens. #TheMoreYouKnow#CockADoodleDont," the city tweeted in response to Zeigler's post.
Ordinances regarding fowl differ by city. In Kansas City, roosters are allowed, but those that crow are not allowed within 300 feet of any residence except that of the owner. Additionally, owners can keep up to 15 chickens 4 years of age or older and up to 50 chicks under 4 months of age.
If you are interested in raising chickens on your property, make sure to check your city's ordinances.
