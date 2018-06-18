Firefighters battling a condo fire in Kansas City's Northland. No one injured in blaze

Smoke from a fire at condos in Kansas City's Northland could be seen from downtown shortly before noon Monday.
The fire was reported about 11:45 a.m. at condos in the 1100 bock of Northwest 70th Court, which is near U.S. 169th and Northwest 68th Street.
Firefighters reported the fire was blazing in the attic above at least one of the units. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., firefighters established a collapse zone around the entire building.
A police officer who was patrolling in the area spotted the smoke and found the fire with the help of area residents.
Several officers went inside several of the units to make sure no one was inside. All of the residents and their pets have been accounted for. None of them was injured in the blaze.
By the time firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire in one of the units, said Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.
The fire spread to two other units. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to those three units but kept it from reaching a fourth unit, Walker said. The third unit was moderately damaged.
“Our big concern right now is the heat, so we’ve called in additional crews to rotate our firefighters out,” Walker said. “It’s a very hot day. We want to make sure that nobody gets dehydrated.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire investigators have an idea of where it started but two of the units are heavily damaged. They will have to get inside and dig around the debris to determine its origin, Walker said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
