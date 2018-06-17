Motorcyclist killed in crash was 43-year-old Kansas City man

A 43-year-old Kansas City man died Saturday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in Lexington, Mo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as Robert E. Crowley.
The crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Main and 25th streets.
Crowley was headed east on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to pass a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country in front of him, according to the highway patrol.
The minivan was attempting to make a left turn onto 25th Street when the motorcycle struck the driver's side. Crowley was thrown from the motorcycle. Both the motorcycle and the minivan ran off the left side of the road.
Crowley was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries.
