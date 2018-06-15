One killed, four hurt when semi skids into multiple vehicles on Cass County highway

A man was killed and four people were hurt about 2 p.m. Friday when a tractor-trailer truck skidded and struck three vehicles on southbound Interstate 49 in Peculiar.
Karl Blaser, 44, of Butler, was killed when a 2004 Peterbilt tractor trailer struck the rear of the Toyota Tundra he was driving, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The tractor trailer had locked its brakes and skidded when Blaser's Tundra decelerated due to traffic, the Patrol's crash report states.
The impact caused the Tundra to overturn near the Route C junction. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest on its side, facing the opposite direction — north — that it had been traveling in.
After striking the Tundra, the tractor trailer continued to skid, striking two other vehicles, causing injuries ranging from minor to moderate to four occupants.
Blaser was pronounced dead at the scene.
All parties involved were wearing seat belts.
