'Our hearts break': law enforcement react after 2 Wyandotte County deputies shot

Law enforcement agencies around the Kansas City metropolitan area are sharing words of support and prayers for Wyandotte County after one male deputy was shot to death and a female deputy was critically injured while they were transporting an inmate to court Friday morning.
The suspected shooter, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital as well.
Their names have not yet been released by authorities, who are investigating how the shooting unfolded near the county courthouse in Kansas City, Kan.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in Wyandotte County," the Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff's office tweeted nearly two hours after the shooting.
"Our hearts break for our brothers and sisters @WyCosheriff as well as the loved ones of the deputies shot today," the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with you in the difficult days ahead!"
Several other neighboring agencies have posted "thoughts and prayers" for the deputies and their families.
