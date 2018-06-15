Teen nights at Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit canceled in wake of fight

Disruptive behavior — including a parking lot fight — at a Lee's Summit water park's teen night has prompted city officials to cancel two remaining social events scheduled this summer.
Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation administrator Joe Snook said Thursday that teen nights scheduled for June 25 and July 23 at the city's Summit Waves water park will not be held.
"The inappropriate behavior, lack of decorum, and disrespect for staff and police exhibited at the last Teen Night was not representative of the teens we have served for many years," Snook said in a statement.
On a "Bahama Bash Teen Night" on Monday, teenagers hopped fences to enter the park without paying and displayed "disrespectful" behavior to park staff and police, the parks and recreation department said.
When lightning shut down the evening event 30 minutes early, a fight broke out in the parking lot. Two additional police officers were called to help two off-duty officers working the event break up the fight and disperse the crowd, Lee's Summit police spokesman Christopher Depue said earlier this week.
Reports of shots fired and assaults on lifeguards were not accurate, a Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation spokesman said. No arrests were made in the incident, police told The Star.
Teen night events in the summer have occurred for more than 20 years, according to Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation, first at the old Lee's Summit Pool, and then at Summit Waves water park.
The "Bahama Bash Teen Night" event was intended to be a night of games, giveaways, a DJ and concessions for kids ages 13-17, according to the department website. Tickets were sold to Lee's Summit residents initially but opened up to non-residents starting the day of the event.
Snook said that the department will continue to review the event and that Family Night events scheduled for June 18, July 16 and July 20 will continue as planned.
