Meet the group that relives medieval times — but with perks like indoor plumbing

For 10 days each June, a campground 30 miles north of downtown Kansas City is transformed from a grassy, lakeside patch of land into a sprawling pre-17th century re-creation of medieval times.
This year’s event, the War of the Lilies, runs through noon on Sunday. Participants pay a $70 site fee before the festivities begin and then have access to archery, an arts and sciences area, sword fighting and a fireworks show.
The Society for Creative Anachronism, a worldwide organization with more than 20 chapters, has held the fest in Missouri for 32 years. Most have been held at the Kelsey Short Youth Camp grounds in Smithville. This year, nearly 800 children and adults gathered to live simply, learn from each other and even work out some aggression.
“If you have a love of history and want to learn, or even if you just want to beat your friends with sticks, we have that option,” said Kate Poore, one of the highest-ranking members in the Society for Creative Anachronism.
“The SCA started out as a tournament to promote chivalry, so belief in honor and chivalry is what a lot of people come to do. They come for the fighting and they stay for the friends and the honor and the chivalry.”
Beyond the activities, Poore said she gets a true sense of family and community from the yearly event.
“This is my social time. I get a strong sense of belonging from SCA, and I think a lot of people who come here do,” said Poore, who works in data entry in the “mundane” world.
“Without SCA, I’m pretty sure I would be a hermit.”
Poore said that in today’s “trying times,” events like War of the Lilies are perhaps more important than ever as the group focuses on valuing the good in people.
“We have a very dramatic society. And belief in the good is what a lot of us would love to strive for,” she said. “And what I like best about the SCA is that (it’s the Renaissance) with all the chivalry and all the pomp and circumstance, without the plague and we have indoor plumbing.”
Comments