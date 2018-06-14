Taps at the Tower returns for a week at Liberty Memorial, picnics welcome

Taps at the Tower returns Sunday to the Liberty Memorial.
For the fifth year, the National World War I Museum and Memorial is inviting people to gather at the base of the tower at sunset to hear a lone bugler play taps. The brief but powerful scene will be repeated every day about 8:45 p.m. through Saturday, June 23.
People are encouraged to come early and picnic or otherwise enjoy the grounds. More than 10,000 people have attended since the program started in 2014.
This year there will be a drawing for a $100 prize package for people who post a photo of Taps at the Tower to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TapsAtTheTower.
