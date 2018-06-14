Teen motorcyclist killed in KCK crash was a J.C. Harmon student

A teenage boy who was killed when he crashed a motorcycle into a utility pole earlier this week was Kaiden W. Colston of Kansas City, Kan., police said Thursday.
The 15-year-old student at J.C. Harmon High School died from injuries in the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday near Rosedale Drive and South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan.
Officers responding to the crash found Kaiden unconscious near the wreck. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released a cause of the crash, but at the time they said speed could have been a factor. Police said Kaiden was not wearing a helmet.
A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help raise money to cover funeral and other expenses.
Kaiden, the second of four children in his family, loved football and wrestling, according to the page.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, according to his obituary.
His funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
