Longtime Channel 41 reporter leaves while discrimination suit is pending

Lisa Benson, a longtime reporter for Channel 41 (KSHB) in Kansas City, announced on Facebook that she has left the station.

"I've hit my final liveshot at KSHB-TV!," Benson posted Wednesday. "After 14 years and 3 months, I am no longer a reporter at 41 Action News - KSHB-TV. I can't thank you all enough for allowing me into your homes and trusting me to tell your stories."

But Benson and the station still have unfinished business.

A racial discrimination lawsuit that Lisa Benson Cooper filed against KSHB in December 2016 is still proceeding toward a scheduled jury trial on Aug. 13.

In her suit, Benson alleges her race was "constantly used" in deciding where or what topics she would be reporting. The station denies the allegations.

Earlier this month, another Channel 41 reporter, Demetrice "Dee" Jackson, also filed a racial discrimination suit against the station. He contends he was twice passed over for the position of sports director after management led him to believe he would get that job. Jackson, a former sports director at a TV station in Montgomery, Ala., remains a sports reporter at KSHB.

"We stand by our commitment to diversity and inclusion in our workplace," KSHB news director Carrie Hofmann said in response to that lawsuit.