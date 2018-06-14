KU just expanded a program to help students earn a bachelor's degree in three years

University of Kansas officials announced this month that they have expanded a program to help students earn a bachelor's degree in three years.
Launched in 2014 as a way to streamline course credits offered through the Blue Valley CAPS program and Johnson County Community College with KU Edwards Campus bachelor's degrees, the "Degree in 3" program now includes partners from 10 local high schools and community colleges.
At a signing event at the Edwards Campus on June 12, education leaders formalized the program, and touted it for reducing the cost of earning a degree and helping students enter the workforce faster.
"The reason why all of us do what we do is to better the student experience and provide access to education," Edwards Campus Vice Chancellor David Cook said in a release. "Degree in 3 is a tremendous, collaborative effort that ultimately benefits the Kansas City community and workforce."
Students who opt into the "Degree in 3" program begin earning college credits in high school, complete an associate's degree one year after graduating and earn a Bachelor's degree by the third year.
The program offers students the opportunity to earn Bachelor's degrees in public administration, exercise science, business administration and information technology. Some high school programs offer students coursework that coordinates with all of the "Degree in 3" degrees, while others offer students coursework that counts for a few.
The "Degree in 3" program is now available to students in the following programs: Blue Valley CAPS, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools Diploma+, Olathe 21st Century Academies, Shawnee Mission Signature Programs, Southland CAPS, Summit Technology Academy, Johnson County Community College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College, KU Edwards Campus.
