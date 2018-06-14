KU just expanded a program to help students earn a bachelor's degree in three years

(From left) Kenny Southwick, interim superintendent, Shawnee Mission School District; Cheryl Reichert, director, Raytown Quality Schools; Jessica Dain, assistant superintendent, Olathe Public Schools; Dennis Carpenter, superintendent, Lee's Summit R-7 School District; Cynthia Lane, superintendent, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools; Todd White, superintendent, Blue Valley Schools; Kimberly Beatty, chancellor, Metropolitan Community College; Greg Mosier, president, Kansas City Kansas Community College; Joe Sopcich, president, Johnson County Community College; and David Cook, vice chancellor, University of Kansas Edwards Campus (KUEC), sign a proclamation, formalizing the Degree in 3 program, on June 12 at KUEC in Overland Park. Lindy Rhodes, KU Edwards Campus