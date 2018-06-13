'Teen Nights' at Lee's Summit water park under review after kids hop fences, fight

The future of "Teen Nights" at a Lee's Summit water park is under review after a fight broke out at a social event Monday.
Advertised as the "Bahama Bash Teen Nights," the June 11th event was a social event for teenagers ages 13-17 at the Summit Waves water park.
The two-hour event included games, giveaways, a DJ and concessions, according to the department website.
But the event began to spiral out of control when teens who had not paid for the event began jumping the fence to access the park, and others behaved in a "disrespectful" manner to park staff and police, the department said on its Facebook page.
At the end of the event, it said, a fight broke out in the parking lot.
Lee's Summit Police spokesman Christopher Depue said the department sent officers to the park site Monday.
"We did not make any arrests and we had two off duty officers in uniform working the event and they asked for assistance from on duty officers dispersing the crowds and fight," he said.
He directed further questions to the Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the city website, tickets were sold to Lee's Summit residents initially, but opened up to non-residents starting the day of the event.
The Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement on its Facebook page that it was cooperating with a police investigation.
"We will review the Teen Night event as a whole and determine the future of this event," the statement said. "LSPR is committed to a safe and enjoyable experience at all of our parks, programs, facilities and special events."
