Man killed in fiery crash on Ward Parkway identified by police

Raw Video: Fatal accident at 88th Terrace and Ward Parkway At about 5:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a car accident at 88th Terrace and Ward Parkway. Upon arrival officers found a car "engulfed in flames" with the sole occupant deceased. Tammy Ljungblad ×

SHARE COPY LINK At about 5:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a car accident at 88th Terrace and Ward Parkway. Upon arrival officers found a car "engulfed in flames" with the sole occupant deceased. Tammy Ljungblad