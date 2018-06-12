Man killed in fiery crash on Ward Parkway identified by police

Kansas City police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fiery crash on Ward Parkway.
Todd M. Edwin, a 27-year-old Kansas City man, was killed Monday in a collision with a Jeep.
Edwin was driving a Nissan when witnesses observed it "traveling at extremely high speeds" prior to the collision at 88th Terrace, police said.
The Nissan had been traveling northbound when it collided with the northbound Jeep, causing it to skid off the road into a grassy median and overturn at least once before striking a tree, Kansas City police said.
The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.
Bystanders tried to pull Edwin from the car, but it was too hot, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney with Kansas City police.
