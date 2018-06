Crash into pole kills motorcyclist A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a wreck near 10th St. and Rosedale Drive in Kansas City, Kan. when he crashed into a utility pole. Tammy Ljungblad ×

SHARE COPY LINK A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a wreck near 10th St. and Rosedale Drive in Kansas City, Kan. when he crashed into a utility pole. Tammy Ljungblad