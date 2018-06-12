Kayaker finds human skull while digging for rocks on sandbar in Kansas River

A kayaker digging for rocks on a sandbar in Bonner Springs on Sunday, June 10, 2018, found a partial human skull. The skull appears to be that of a middle to late-aged man and had been in the river for several decades. In this 2009 photo, a kayaker set off up the Kaw River from Kaw Point in Kansas City, Kan. File photo by Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com