Kayaker finds human skull while digging for rocks on sandbar in Kansas River

A kayaker digging for rocks on a sandbar in the Kansas River in Bonner Springs made a grisly discovery Sunday.
Bonner Springs police responded about 4:20 p.m. Sunday to the area of South 142nd Street and Loring Lane on reports that the kayaker found what appeared to be a human skull.
With the help of the Shawnee Fire Department, police retrieved what at the time appeared to be a partial skull and took it to the Wyandotte County Coroner's Office on Monday.
After a preliminary examination, the coroner's office determined it was the skull of a middle-aged to elderly man. It is believed the skull had been in the river for several decades.
The coroner's office continues to examine the skull.
