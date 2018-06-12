A kayaker digging for rocks on a sandbar in Bonner Springs on Sunday, June 10, 2018, found a partial human skull. The skull appears to be that of a middle to late-aged man and had been in the river for several decades. In this 2009 photo, a kayaker set off up the Kaw River from Kaw Point in Kansas City, Kan.
Local

Kayaker finds human skull while digging for rocks on sandbar in Kansas River

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

June 12, 2018 11:19 AM

A kayaker digging for rocks on a sandbar in the Kansas River in Bonner Springs made a grisly discovery Sunday.

Bonner Springs police responded about 4:20 p.m. Sunday to the area of South 142nd Street and Loring Lane on reports that the kayaker found what appeared to be a human skull.

With the help of the Shawnee Fire Department, police retrieved what at the time appeared to be a partial skull and took it to the Wyandotte County Coroner's Office on Monday.

After a preliminary examination, the coroner's office determined it was the skull of a middle-aged to elderly man. It is believed the skull had been in the river for several decades.

The coroner's office continues to examine the skull.

