Overnight house fire near 146th & Nieman in Overland Park

Lightning strike believed to have started fire that destroyed Overland Park home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

June 12, 2018 08:07 AM

Lightning from storms that swept through the metro area is believed to have started a fire that destroyed an Overland Park home early Tuesday.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Olathe fire departments responded to the blaze shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a two-story, single family home at 146th Street and Nieman Road.

Residents told firefighters that they heard a loud clap of thunder. Moments later, a child smelled smoke and smoke alarms began sounding, fire officials said.

The family of two adults and two children exited the house and called 911.

The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the house. Because of the intensity of the blaze, fire crews immediately went into a defensive attack and aggressively fought to keep embers from igniting neighboring houses on fire.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

