Police asking for help in locating teen considered to be a danger to himself

By Aaron Randle

June 11, 2018 08:01 PM

Olathe police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Daelyn Skidmore, a 16-year-old white male was last seen on Facetime by a family member at about 12:30 p.m on June 11.

Police say Daelyn made statements and showed signs of being a danger to himself during that Facetime call.

Daelyn has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt.

Call 911 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 if you know anything about the teen's disappearance.

