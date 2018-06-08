An officer-involved shooting last month near Massachusetts Street in Lawrence injured one.
Probe of Lawrence police shooting after seat belt traffic stop sent to prosecutors

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 08, 2018 05:46 PM

An investigation conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence has been turned over to prosecutors.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday that the investigation, which made no conclusions about the legality of the shooting that injured a man, was turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney for consideration of criminal charges.

The shooting occurred near Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence on May 29. A man who police said was "uncooperative" was pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation. The man was asked to exit his vehicle, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has said.

A witness said the man swung his fists at an officer. As the two struggled on the ground, the Sheriff's Office said a second officer on scene rushed to them and fired a single shot, striking the man.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office has not said why the man was asked to exit his vehicle or whether he was armed.

