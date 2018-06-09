Three Jackson County bridges come falling down; demolition closes I-70

Hydraulic hammers sent shock waves through the ground in Jackson County early Saturday morning, bringing down three aging bridges that needed replacement.

Overnight crews started around 10 Friday night, closing off Interstate 70 between Interstates 435 and 470 and putting down a layer of dirt and sand to pad the I-70 roadway before they demolished three small bridges in residential neighborhoods in Independence.

The bridges along Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road, which all link Kansas City and Independence over I-70, were in poor condition, said Bob Fry, chief of field operations for Clarkson Construction.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews were clearing debris left by the crumbled Pittman and Crysler bridges, while the crew working Phelps Road finished crushing the remaining pieces of the bridge.





"Then all we'll have to do is just put the barrier back tomorrow," Fry said, referring to the divider separating east- and westbound lanes.

Fry said he expected I-70 to reopen Sunday afternoon.





All three bridges were about 40 years old, Fry said, and the sidewalks were separating away. The steel inside the bridges was rusting, he said.

"They beat up pretty easily," Fry said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation owns the bridges. They're expected to be replaced by December.

Fry said there were no traffic incidents or issues in construction overnight.