Spirit Airlines offers new nonstop winter flights from Kansas City to Florida

Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced the addition of nonstop flights this winter from Kansas City to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Spirit will offer four weekly flights from Kansas City International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Nov. 9. The service will continue through Feb. 13.
The new service is among seven new seasonal routes to Florida and Georgia from Newark, N.J., Kansas City, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Philadelphia and Detroit.
In May, Icelandair began its flights out of Kansas City to Iceland capital Reykjavik, marking the first regularly scheduled nonstop transatlantic flight from KCI.
