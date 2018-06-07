Pickup driver critically hurt after rear-ending Brink's truck in Northland

A crash involving an armored truck and a pickup late Thursday morning has snarled traffic at Missouri 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway in Kansas City, North, and sent one person to the hospital.
Investigators responded to the crash scene just around 11:30 a.m.
According to initial police reports, a Brink's truck had stopped in the eastbound lane of Missouri 152 at Shoal Creek and was rear-ended by a Chevy truck.
The driver of the pickup is in critical condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the Brink's truck was not injured.
Coins from the Brink's truck spilled onto the highway during the crash.
Brink's employees arrived on the scene to gather the money.
Traffic along the roadway had been shut down while police investigate.
