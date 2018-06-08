I-70 corridor closing in Kansas City area this weekend. How will you get around?

Interstate 70 on the east side of the Kansas City metro area will be closed this weekend so that crews can demolish three bridges along the heavily traveled east-west corridor.
The complete closure of I-70 between Interstate 435 and Interstate 470/Missouri 291 will begin at 10 p.m. Friday. The highway will remain close until about 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closure, crews will demolish the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road bridges over I-70 in Kansas City and Independence..
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the closing of the highway will have major impacts on traffic. Drivers are being urged to plan ahead, leave early and follow the signed detour or an alternate route.
When approaching the closures, drivers are also urged to use the zipper merge, a process where drivers wait to merge and then take turns at the merge point. Also, drivers should not use cell phones in work zones.
The detour will send traffic along I-470 and I-435 during the demolition.
In addition to I-70 being completely shut down, the following ramps will be closed.
▪ Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70.
▪ Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70.
▪ Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70.
▪ U.S. 40 ramp to eastbound I-70.
▪ Blue Ridge Boulevard Ramp to eastbound I-70.
▪ Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70.
▪ Northbound and southbound I-470/Missouri 291 ramps to westbound I-70.
▪ Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70.
▪ Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70.
▪ U.S. 40 ramp to westbound I-70.
▪ Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff. Any traffic that does not follow the detour onto southbound I-435 will be moved off at Blue Ridge Cutoff.
▪ Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Missouri 291 and the I-470 interchange. All traffic will be routed onto southbound Missouri 291/I-470.
▪ Southbound Missouri 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.
Because of the bridges deteriorating conditions, they need to be replaced. The construction project is expected be completed by December.
