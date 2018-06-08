I-70 corridor closing in Kansas City area this weekend. How will you get around?

I-70 closing on the east side of the Kansas City metro area Interstate 70 between Interstate 435 and 470 through Independence and eastern Kansas City will close beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. The closure will allow crews to demolish the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road bridges. Missouri Department of Transportation-Kansas City District Robert A. Cronkleton ×

