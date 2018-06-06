'I can't get to them': Dispatcher recounts call from Ozarks fire that killed 5 kids

Ozarks fire kills five children. Firefighter turned back by smoke, witness says A fire in Lebanon, Mo., killed five children and critically hurt a woman Wednesday morning. A witness, Chase Schrecengost, said he watched a firefighter enter the home, only to be pushed back out by smoke. Max Londberg ×

