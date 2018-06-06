Overland Park Police are looking for 10-year-old Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre who was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Overland Park Police are looking for 10-year-old Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre who was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. Overland Park Police Department The Kansas City Star
Overland Park Police are looking for 10-year-old Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre who was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. Overland Park Police Department The Kansas City Star

Local

Police: 10-year-old Overland Park girl found safe

By Cortlynn Stark

cstark@kcstar.com

June 06, 2018 06:37 PM

Overland Park Police have found a 10-year-old girl, last seen Tuesday night.



According to a tweet from the Overland Park Police Department, she was found safe.

  Comments  