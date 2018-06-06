Police: 10-year-old Overland Park girl found safe

By Cortlynn Stark
cstark@kcstar.com
June 06, 2018 06:37 PM
Overland Park Police have found a 10-year-old girl, last seen Tuesday night.
Jaelyn has been found safe. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/T2R8nwgVCS— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 7, 2018
Jaelyn has been found safe. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/T2R8nwgVCS
Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today.
According to a tweet from the Overland Park Police Department, she was found safe.
View More Video
Comments