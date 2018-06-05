Missing person, 29, is endangered, Kansas City police say

A 29-year-old has been missing since Tuesday and is endangered, Kansas City police said.
Erin Wilson, who is 5 feet 10 inches and 120 pounds, may be suicidal, police said in a release Tuesday night.
Wilson was last seen leaving the 4200 block of NW 79th Terrace in a green 2000 Mercury Mountaineer with Missouri license plate AG1-M6J.
Wilson was wearing a black shirt and black pants and has dyed dark blue hair.
If you know of Wilson's whereabouts, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
Comments