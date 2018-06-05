Kansas City police say Erin Wilson, 29, has been missing since Tuesday and is endangered. They seek the public's help in locating Wilson.
Kansas City police say Erin Wilson, 29, has been missing since Tuesday and is endangered. They seek the public's help in locating Wilson. Kansas City police
Kansas City police say Erin Wilson, 29, has been missing since Tuesday and is endangered. They seek the public's help in locating Wilson. Kansas City police

Local

Missing person, 29, is endangered, Kansas City police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 05, 2018 09:32 PM

A 29-year-old has been missing since Tuesday and is endangered, Kansas City police said.

Erin Wilson, who is 5 feet 10 inches and 120 pounds, may be suicidal, police said in a release Tuesday night.

Wilson was last seen leaving the 4200 block of NW 79th Terrace in a green 2000 Mercury Mountaineer with Missouri license plate AG1-M6J.

car.JPG
Kansas City police

Wilson was wearing a black shirt and black pants and has dyed dark blue hair.

If you know of Wilson's whereabouts, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

  Comments  