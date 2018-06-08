Gusewelle journalism scholarship recipients for 2018 announced

Rafael Garcia Jr. of Emporia and Madison Obermeyer of Wichita have been chosen as recipients of the C.W. Gusewelle Journalism Scholarships for 2018.
Both Garcia and Obermeyer will work as interns at The Wichita Eagle this summer. The Eagle is owned by McClatchy, The Star's parent company.
The scholarship, established to foster excellence in journalism, is named for Charles Gusewelle, who was a columnist, foreign editor and reporter for The Star. He started at the paper in 1955 after graduating from Westminster College, and retired after a career spanning more than 60 years.
After years covering the news from places such as Europe, Latin America and Africa, Gusewelle settled into a long career as a columnist, inviting readers to follow the adventures of Rufus the bird dog, Mickey the orange tabby and many other people and animals that shared his life. Gusewelle died in November 2016.
