Designer Kate Spade of KC found dead in NY apartment from apparent suicide

From all outward appearances, fashion designer Kate Spade — raised in Kansas City as Katie Brosnahan in the years before her married name became a billion dollar brand — had it all.

Fame. Wealth. Friends. Family. A commitment to charity and helping others.

On Tuesday, the graduate of St. Teresa's Academy who also attended the University of Kansas was found dead at 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police told The Associated Press. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade, brother of actor and comedian David Spade.

Over the years, Spade routinely visited Kansas City, even after her name become synonymous with whimsical, colorful handbags sold around the world.

Spade started Kate Spade New York in 1993 after leaving her job as the accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine. She began the company with Andy Spade, an advertizing executive whom she met after leaving KU and transferring to the Arizona State University.





The Neiman Marcus Group bought a controlling state of her company in 1999. The company was sold in 2006 to the Liz Claiborne Co. for $124 million. Coach then bought it last year for $2.4 billion.

In 2016, Spade began a new brand, Frances Valentine, named for her daughter and linked to the middle name of her maternal grandfather, who was born on Valentine's Day.





In a 2016 interview with The Star, Spade spoke of her ties to Kansas City, where she was a strong supporter of the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City. Spade's dear friend, Amy Thompson, died in 1989 at the age of 26 after a three-year struggle with a brain injury from a gunshot wound.





She often spoke of Kansas City with deep affection:

▪ “I always have to stop by Winstead’s and get a cheeseburger with onion rings extra crispy. My daughter gets the Skyscraper. It has six scoops and that is a lot, but when I was kid it was so much ice cream it looked like 16 scoops to me.” ▪ Cafe Provence makes her heart beat with happiness. “I love it,” she says of the French restaurant in Prairie Village. “I love the people who run it, the snugly atmosphere and the great wine selection.” ▪ Her other hometown musts often included Halls department store and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. “I love the Kemper too, but for nostalgic reasons I am excited to go to the Nelson. When I was little I adored going on field trips to the Nelson, and the addition is beautiful,” Spade said in 2016. A decade prior, she reflected on what she thought were the benefits of a Midwestern upbringing as she dove into the competitive East Coast-based industry. "Not knowing much about the fashion industry kept me from being nervous," she said. "It kept me from being intimidated."









