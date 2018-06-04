Segment of Johnson County highway named for deputy killed there during a traffic stop

A segment of U.S. 69 in Johnson County is now known as Master Deputy Brandon Collins Memorial Highway.
Collins is among several fallen Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement officers to have portions of highways in Kansas named after them, under a bill Gov. Jeff Colyer signed into law in May. On Monday, Colyer was at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Operations Center in Gardner for a ceremonial signing of the bill.
Collins will be commemorated on U.S. 69 from 167th to 215th streets in Johnson County. He was killed along that highway Sept. 11, 2016, while making a traffic stop.
The governor signed the bill in front of a memorial under construction that honors fallen members of the sheriff's office. The memorial, an Eagle Scout project by Luke Gwartney from Troop 83 in Olathe, is nearly complete.
