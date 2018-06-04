Demolition of the I-70 Lewis and Clark Viaduct

The westbound I-70 Lewis and Clark Viaduct bridge over the Kansas River in Kansas City was dropped at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018, as part of a long-term construction project to demolish and rebuild the bridge.
Kansas Department of Transportation Jason Boatright
A morning storm that brought high winds through the metro area snapped power poles at 122nd and Strang Line Road in Olathe, Kan., on Saturday morning. Kansas Power and Light crews were arriving to begin repairs.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner held a press conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am to announce that she will be dropping the charges in the Felony Tampering with a Computer case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Two maintenance workers have been charged with obstruction of law enforcement in the Schlitterbahn case. David Hughes, 58, of Basehor, and John Zalsman, 54, of Kansas City, Kan., entered not guilty pleas in a Wyandotte County courtroom.
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavik, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.