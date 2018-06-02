Thousands without power in KC after severe thunderstorms, strong winds

Thousands were without power across the Kansas City area early Saturday as a result of severe thunderstorms and strong winds rolling through the area.
The National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill warned its Twitter followers of "lots of tree debris and power poles down," causing some traffic delays in the metro.
According to KCP&L, as of 8 a.m., more than 80,000 customers were without power. Many of the power outages were reported in Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Grandview, Liberty, Blue Springs, Overland Park and Olathe. In a tweet, the company said it expected the outages to "last all day."
"Sorry for the outage this morning! With 150 downed wires due to the morning storm, we currently have outages across the metro with over 80,000 without power," KCP&L tweeted.
The National Weather Service forecast early Saturday predicted rain and thunderstorms likely to continue in the morning with a high near 84 degrees in the Kansas City area.
