Three killed in KC crash that started as a police chase in Independence, reports say

Three people were killed in a crash near 23rd Street and Television Place Friday afternoon in an incident that began as a police chase in Independence, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.
"The accident that has recently occurred at 23 and Television originated from within Independence," said Lionel Colon, a Kansas City police spokesman.
Five others were seriously hurt.
One person was killed in a vehicle that had fled officers in Independence. Three others in the vehicle, which Independence police say was stolen, were seriously injured. The Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed, Mahoney said. Two people in a vehicle not related to the chase were killed when the Jeep crashed into it, and two others in that vehicle were injured.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
